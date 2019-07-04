Monese Partners with PayPal

British digital banking company Monese has partnered with PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). This partnership will further Monese’s goal to expand overseas for Monese’s 1 million users who have signed up for its services. As quoted in the news article: Monese said, under the partnership, people banking with Monese would be able to use PayPal to pay online or … Continued









British digital banking company Monese has partnered with PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). This partnership will further Monese’s goal to expand overseas for Monese’s 1 million users who have signed up for its services.

As quoted in the news article:

Monese said, under the partnership, people banking with Monese would be able to use PayPal to pay online or on their mobile, and will also be able to manage their money using their PayPal account. The deal will be seen as a sign of strengthening ties between the two companies after PayPal was named as an investor in Monese late last year, having contributed to its $60m (£48m) Series B round.

Click here to read the full news article.