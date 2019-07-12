Manhattan Associates Partners with Newmine

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), supply chain and omnichannel company announced that it has partnered with retail consulting firm, Newmine. The two companies are collaborating to provide better solutions for unified retail commerce strategies. As quoted in the press release: With the retail industry growing in complexity, Manhattan consistently delivers cutting-edge solutions to keep its clients ahead … Continued









Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), supply chain and omnichannel company announced that it has partnered with retail consulting firm, Newmine. The two companies are collaborating to provide better solutions for unified retail commerce strategies.

As quoted in the press release:

With the retail industry growing in complexity, Manhattan consistently delivers cutting-edge solutions to keep its clients ahead of the rapidly changing trends. Newmine’s team of industry veterans will help support Manhattan customers as they implement Manhattan Active™ Omni, a suite of solutions that enables retailers to better command every aspect of omnichannel operations. “Newmine’s mission is to help retailers build a better bottom line,” says founder and CEO Navjit Bhasin. “To thrive in our industry, retailers must embrace change while sustaining operational efficiencies and maintaining a healthy bottom line.” At the core of Newmine’s omnichannel operations and technology practice are tailored, client-side services inclusive of program management and oversight, project management, change management, alignment of omnichannel objectives and application configuration, and technical/integration support.

