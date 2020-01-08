InsuraGuest, Inc. Launches InsuraGuest Insurance Agency, Now Licensed to Sell Insurance in 16 US States

InsuraGuest, Inc.® announces the launch of its wholly owned subsidiary, InsuraGuest Insurance Agency, LLC (IG Agency). IG Agency brings licensed insurance sales in-house to increase InsuraGuest revenues and create shareholder value. IG Agency is registered and licensed to sell insurance in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

IG Agency has applied for and by Q3 expects to receive approval for the remaining 34 states, which will allow the company to sell InsuraGuest’s specialized Guest Protection Policy in combination with the InsuraGuest InsurTech platform to hotels and vacation rental sectors nationwide.

“We continue to build our InsurTech platform and product offerings to service our customers and build shareholder value,” stated InsuraGuest CEO and Chairman Douglas Anderson.

InsuraGuest’s API integrates with approximately 71 different property management systems, giving it access to hotels and vacation rental properties worldwide. As such, it is IG Agency’s goal to become a worldwide licensed provider to match InsuraGuest’s growth goals and to service its customers who have properties outside the United States.

About InsuraGuest, Inc.

InsuraGuest, Inc. is a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company utilizing its proprietary flagship InsurTech software platform to provide specialized insurance products to end users in the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) markets. The company’s first focus is on the B2B hotels and vacation rentals sectors, where its API integrates with the clients’ property management systems to offer guests a specialized guest protection policy. The platform and policy combination “InsurTech” product helps transfer the exposure to liability away from the client/property while guests benefit from potential accident and loss coverage during their stay.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.InsuraGuest.com.

SOURCE

Any person interested in learning more can call +1 212 466 6200 ext #1, to speak to Sam Crookbain.