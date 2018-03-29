Glance Provides Additional Details on Investor Relations Consultants

Glance Technologies (CSE:GET; OTCQB:GLNNF) has provided an update on the appointment of Vincic Advisors as its investor relations consultants.

As quoted in the press release:

Glance has retained Vincic Advisors for an initial term of three months, commencing on March 20, 2018, to provide investor relations and communications services. The fee will be $12,500 per month. Neither Vincic Advisors nor any of its associates holds an equity interest in Glance Technologies. “We are excited by the opportunities available to us in the mobile payments market and we look forward to continuing to share our vision for the company with current and potential investors,” said Glance CEO Desmond Griffin. About Vincic Advisors Vincic Advisors is a leading international consultancy focused on the delivery of investor relations, communications and capital markets outreach services. Founded in 2014, Vincic Advisors has helped clients from a broad cross section of industries navigate the nuances and complexities capital markets communications. Based in Toronto, the company leverages the collective experience of its seasoned practitioners to provide bespoke solutions for its clients aimed helping enhance long-term shareholder value.

