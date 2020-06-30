First Growth Funds Limited – New Listing on the CSE

First Growth Funds Limited (CSE:FGFL) is pleased to announce the listing of its ordinary shares on the CSE under the symbol CSE:FGFL.









First Growth Funds Limited (CSE:FGFL) (“FGFL or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the listing of its ordinary shares (“Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange “CSE” on June 29, 2020 under the symbol CSE:FGFL.

The Company provides Advisory Services to companies and invests across a diversified portfolio of different asset classes, including equity and convertible note investments in large and small cap public listed and private companies. The Company also invests in technology companies involved in the development of blockchain solutions as well as direct investments in established and liquid Cryptocurrency (for example Bitcoin and Ethereum).

The current issued share capital of the Company is 77,798,218 fully paid ordinary shares. There are no outstanding options or warrants.

The Company’s most recent transaction involved the acquisition of an unlisted technology company for a modest $940 that was subsequently sold to an ASX listed company for $900,000 in shares and then subsequently exited with $1.4M in cash. The two transactions were completed within last 12 months.

The Company has access to unique deal flow and can invest across multiple asset classes, geography and investment stages. The Company also provides Advisory services earning retainer fees and transaction fees for supporting its unlisted and listed investments.

First Growth Funds Limited is based in Australia but invests globally with a growing portfolio of listed and unlisted investments in North America. The Company has a strong balance sheet with over $10M in cash and investments.

For further information please visit the company’s corporate website at www.firstgrowthfunds.com or the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com where its final long form prospectus dated June 10, 2020 is available for review.

Contact:

Mark Pryn

Phone: +61.386206400

Email: cosec@firstgrowthfunds.com

