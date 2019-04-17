Fintech Select Announces Year-End 2018 Financial Results

Fintech Select (TSXV:FTEC), a company that provides e-wallet technology, digital paid cards and cryptocurrency services announced its 2018 financial results. The company reported CA$765,000 in net profit, while reducing its liabilities for the year by CA$1.9 million. As quoted in the press release: The Company believes that the recent acquisition of the e-wallet technology and online … Continued









Fintech Select (TSXV:FTEC), a company that provides e-wallet technology, digital paid cards and cryptocurrency services announced its 2018 financial results. The company reported CA$765,000 in net profit, while reducing its liabilities for the year by CA$1.9 million.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company believes that the recent acquisition of the e-wallet technology and online payment platform will broaden the Company’s services portfolio and is expected to contribute to new revenue generation. The Company continues on its strategy of becoming one of the leaders in the sector providing a comprehensive set of payment services, which will drive long-term value for the Company’s shareholders. Mohammad Abuleil, President and CEO of the Company, states, “We have progressed in 2018 by making a net profit of $765k and a reduction in the Company’s liabilities by $1.9M. We are also excited about the recent acquisition of the e-wallet and online payment platform and believe it perfectly aligns with the company’s mission to provide customers with choice, convenience, and cost-effective ways to facilitate their financial transactions.”

