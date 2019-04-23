FingerMotion Announces Record 33 Percent Increase in GTV in March

FingerMotion (OTCQB:FNGR), a fintech company specializing in mobile payments in China announced it achieved record monthly gross transactional value (GTV) in March. The company reached US$56 million GTV last month, at a 33 percent increase from February 2019. As quoted in the press release: Martin Shen, CEO of FingerMotion, Inc. said, “Our revenues from top-ups … Continued









FingerMotion (OTCQB:FNGR), a fintech company specializing in mobile payments in China announced it achieved record monthly gross transactional value (GTV) in March. The company reached US$56 million GTV last month, at a 33 percent increase from February 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

Martin Shen, CEO of FingerMotion, Inc. said, “Our revenues from top-ups not only continued to grow, but at an accelerated pace. With the addition of our new SMS business in April, we expect to be profitable this month and continue to be profitable going forward.” About FingerMotion Inc. FingerMotion is an evolving technology company located in China with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions. It is one of five companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes through top-up credits on the mobile phone. As the primary business continues to grow its user base, the company is developing value added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases and eventually drive a consolidation of the top five wholesalers. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

