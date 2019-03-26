Factset Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

FactSet (NYSE:FDS,NASDAQ:FDS) announced second quarter 2019 financial results ending February 28 2019, with revenues increasing by 5.9 percent to $19.7 million and its operating margin increasing to 30.6 percent from 28.5 percent over the quarter. FactSet delivers financial technology services, insight and analytics to over 122,000 users. As quoted in the press release: “As we close the first … Continued









FactSet (NYSE:FDS,NASDAQ:FDS) announced second quarter 2019 financial results ending February 28 2019, with revenues increasing by 5.9 percent to $19.7 million and its operating margin increasing to 30.6 percent from 28.5 percent over the quarter. FactSet delivers financial technology services, insight and analytics to over 122,000 users.

As quoted in the press release:

“As we close the first half of the year, we are pleased to have built upon our long track record of continuous and steady growth. Our team capitalized on growing demand for our core solutions with focused execution as we continued to serve as a trusted partner to our clients,” said Phil Snow, FactSet CEO. “Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we will continue to execute against our proven strategy of providing smarter, connected data and technology solutions that make for an open and flexible user experience.” “Our business remains resilient against a challenging economic backdrop and our growth and margin expansion this quarter demonstrates successful execution against our strategy. Ongoing cost discipline efforts are yielding results and we believe we are well positioned to continue growing and returning value to shareholders,” said Helen Shan, FactSet CFO.

