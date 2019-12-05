Evo Payments Announces Common Stock Offering

Evo Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP), a fintech company announced that it is issuing 4.5 million common shares as part of a common stock offering. JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) and Barclay’s (NYSE:BCS) will be underwriting the transaction.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company intends to use all of the net proceeds received by the Company from the sale of shares of its Class A common stock in the proposed offering to purchase LLC interests in EVO Investco, LLC (“EVO LLC”) and an equivalent number of shares of the Company’s Class B common stock (which shares will then be cancelled) from Blueapple, Inc., as well as LLC interests in EVO LLC and an equivalent number of shares of the Company’s Class D common stock (which shares will then be cancelled) from entities affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC.

J.P. Morgan and Barclays are acting as joint underwriters for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement to the Company’s prospectus, dated June 3, 2019, filed as part of the Company’s effective shelf registration statement relating to these securities. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor may there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.