CUV Ventures Launches Travel Club

CUV Ventures (TSXV:CUV), an online travel technologies company launched worldwide travel club, RevoluVIP. The travel club will allow members to reserve hotels and book a range of airlines, book car rentals, tours and airport transfer services. CUV Ventures currently owns over 130 websites that are centered around travel.

As quoted in the press release:

Drawing upon the expertise of our wholly owned, licensed, and bonded Travel division, Travelucion, and a previous 2017 trial consisting of just one country destination, which generated an audited CA $2.5 million annual revenue, the Company pursued all licensing and accreditations required to compete on a worldwide scale with the world’s largest travel retailers. Having secured accreditation with Amadeus, IATA and one of the world’s most prominent suppliers of XML travel software technology, Constellation Software subsidiary Juniper, the Company embarked upon an ambitious project, now over 1 year ago, to create a groundbreaking, exclusive members-only travel club that provides Diamond members with close to net rates on worldwide travel services.

