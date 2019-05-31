AnalytixInsight Announces Q1 Financial Results

AnalytixInsight (TSXV:ALY), fintech company driven by artificial intelligence insights announced its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. The company reported C$947,000 in revenue over the first quarter, with Marketwall, its subsidiary reporting C$1.44 million in revenue over the same time period. As quoted in the press release: AnalytixInsight Highlights: Revenue for the … Continued









AnalytixInsight (TSXV:ALY), fintech company driven by artificial intelligence insights announced its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. The company reported C$947,000 in revenue over the first quarter, with Marketwall, its subsidiary reporting C$1.44 million in revenue over the same time period.

As quoted in the press release:

AnalytixInsight Highlights:

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $947,082 compared to revenue of $1,015,286 during the same period in the previous year.

At March 31, 2019, current assets were $1,519,807 and working capital was $933,338.

Advanced AI-driven research distribution agreement with Refinitiv, the former Financial & Risk business of Thomson Reuters, which is now distributing CapitalCube’s research reports on pre-revenue companies.

Developed a Robo-Advisor on the CapitalCube platform, and nearing completion of a new graphical user interface for CapitalCube which contains several updated improvements and ease-of-use features.

Click here to read the full press release.