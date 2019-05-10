YDX to collaborate with Liquid Media Group to create content for Arkave VR and Game On Festival

YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX; OTC:YDRMF; FSE:A2AP0L) (“YDX” or the “Company”) would like to announce the signing of a collaboration agreement with Liquid Media Group Ltd. (“Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR), a global studio producing content for several platforms including film, TV, gaming and VR through its network of shared services.









YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX; OTC:YDRMF; FSE:A2AP0L) (“YDX” or the “Company”) would like to announce the signing of a collaboration agreement with Liquid Media Group Ltd. (“Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR), a global studio producing content for several platforms including film, TV, gaming and VR through its network of shared services.

With a 25 year operating history, Liquid’s subsidiary, Majesco Entertainment, is a leader in the development and publishing of a wide range of video games for target audiences on digital networks, including Nintendo, Wii, Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox and others.

Other companies of the group: Open NuAge, Waterproof and StratusCore.

The main focus of the agreement is to allow Liquid to leverage YDX technology across their IP portfolio, bringing classic and future titles to Arkave Virtual Reality (VR) Arenas (“Arkave VR”) in Canada, the United States and Brazil as well as the Game On Festival experiences, allowing players to engage with games in a whole new way. The companies also plan to collaborate on new intellectual property (IP), content, products and/or technology.

“Virtual reality is an exciting new way for audiences to fully immerse themselves in the stories they love. Having experienced what YDX has created at its flagship location in Vancouver’s Gastown District, I am extremely excited to join forces and bring the highly entertaining Liquid gaming experiences to new audiences,” said Joshua Jackson, Chairman of Liquid Media Group.

About the partnership, Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX stated: “We are looking forward to a productive association with Liquid Media Group. This relationship has the potential to generate countless opportunities for a synergistic collaboration that will benefit Arkave VR and Game On Festival and has the potential to create new products or contents by combining the technologies and IPs of both companies. We have the confidence that this will be a long and rewarding alliance.”

About Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is an entertainment company with a strong portfolio of content IP spanning creative industries. Originating in Vancouver’s media and entertainment supercluster, Liquid’s mission is to empower storytellers worldwide to develop, produce and distribute across channels and platforms.

Additional information is available at www.liquidmediagroup.co.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com ) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena – https://sales.arkavevr.com/ – a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.Arkave VR has four Arenas in the United States, a flagship store being built in Canada and is being sold through a network of distributors that will focus on the thousands of Family Entertainment Centre’s throughout North America, in constant search for innovative attractions.

YDreams Global – www.ydreamsglobal.com – have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival – www.gameonfestival.com – is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

More Information:

Jim Nelson

Director

(604) 646-6910

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements other than statements of historical fact herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding our current and future plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations as well as a list of risk factors that we deem relevant are disclosed in the documents we file from time to time via SEDAR with the Canadian regulatory agencies to whose policies we are bound. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates and opinions and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should our assumptions, estimates or opinions change, other than as required by law and readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects” and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company’s future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Click here to connect with YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX; OTC:YDRMF; FSE:A2AP0L) for an Investor Presentation.