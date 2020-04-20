YDX Innovation Delivers State of the Art Customer Experience Center for Airplane Manufacturer Embraer

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX) has finished the development and implementation of the new CEC for the Brazilian-based aerospace manufacturer, Embraer









YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX)(OTC:YDRMF)(FSE:A2PB03) (“YDX” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has finished the development and implementation of the new Customer Experience Center (“CEC”) for the Brazilian-based aerospace manufacturer, Embraer, who is now part of the Boeing Group (BA).

Embraer’s newly constructed innovation center was created to host its clients, investors and general visitors at its global headquarters. YDreams Global was contracted to create a unique experience and embarked with client on its journey to conceive the interior design, plan and develop the interactive technology attractions and implement the unique interactive experience throughout the headquarters.

“We are thrilled to be chosen to build this very innovative project. This is a tremendous opportunity for YDreams to showcase our work, especially to Embraer’s global (enterprise) client base. Embraer is one of the most recognizable brands in Brazil and they are a key account for YDreams Global “- Stated Karina Israel, CEO of YDreams Global Brazil.

An interactive tour of this project can be viewed on our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xdc8R3EBitE

The Embraer CEC, released before the Covid-19 pandemic, bridges several multimedia installations to showcase the Embraer’s products and technologies. It also creates a unique environment with a large display for presentation and a partial model of an airplane in full scale.

YDreams Global was commissioned initially to design the space and also won the bid to execute and implement the entire project. The contract took 6 months to complete and the Company is now working on a second project for Embraer; the design and planning for a corporate museum.

” It has been a pleasure to work with the Embraer team and we hope to continue developing the relationship and working on more projects, not only with the operation in Brazil, but also with the Boeing HQ in the US and other companies of the group.” – Stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions under the following three divisions:

Arkave VR Arena – https://sales.arkavevr.com/ – a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location-Based venues with a highly scalable business model. Developed as an all-in-one gamers haven featuring state-of-the-art free room tech right down to the most nostalgic gaming systems.

YDreams Global – www.ydreamsglobal.com – have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival – www.gameonfestival.com – is an interactive entertainment event that celebrates the video game universe. Designed for gamers, families and fans of all ages, this Festival is a fusion of culture, entertainment and fun through Interactive Exhibits, Game Arenas, eSports Tournaments, high impact collective experiences, among other fun activities, all brought together in one large exhibition-style event.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and CEO

dj@ydx.rocks

(604) 704-6466

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Disclaimer

Although the projects mentioned above represent a growing trend and focus on creative VR and other sources of revenues for the Company, revenues and other financial metrics of such projects on an individual basis are not expected to be material to the Company and are generally consistent with other recently completed projects and those in the Company’s current pipeline.

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws; Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company’s statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the proposed tournament, including: that the Company’s assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions; the inability to finance any costs required to successfully hold the tournament; that future results may vary from historical results; and that market competition may affect the outcome of the business, results and financial condition of the Company. Except as required by securities law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click here to connect with YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX; OTC:YDRMF; FSE:A2AP0L) for an Investor Presentation.

Source