ProStar Announces the Successful Completion of Integration With Trimble Receivers

ProStar™, the developer of the patented precision mobile mapping software, PointMan®, announced today that it has successfully completed the integration with Trimble receivers. In July, Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced it had entered into a business partnership with ProStar allowing the company full access to the Trimble GPS/GNSS receivers. The partnership allowed ProStar to integrate its flagship mobile solution PointMan with Trimble’s R Series and Catalyst™ receivers.

The successful completion of the integration with Trimble receivers and the PointMan mobile solution provides the ability to capture centimeter-accurate geospatial data on a standard mobile device. The application was independently verified by members of Trimble’s vast global distribution network.

“Both Trimble’s R series and Trimble’s Catalyst system provide precision mapping quality location data to PointMan’s software, on a standard mobile device, creating a complete utility mapping solution,” said David Siddle of Frontier Precision, Trimble’s 2019 Worldwide Geospatial Dealer of the Year.

“The completion of our seamless integration with Trimble receivers means we are uniquely positioned in the market with the world leader in GPS/GNSS receivers,” said Page Tucker, President and CEO of ProStar. “I believe that collectively we now have the most comprehensive and precise field data collection solution in the industry and a global distribution network to help us sell and support it.”

Availability

Trimble R Series and Trimble Catalyst GNSS receivers are available through Trimble Geospatial Distribution Partners. For more information, visit: geospatial.trimble.com/products-and-solutions/gnss-systems. PointMan software applications are available through ProStar. For more information, visit: www.prostarcorp.com.

About ProStar

ProStar specializes in the development of Precision Mapping Solutions™. ProStar’s Solution is natively cloud and mobile and offered as Software as a Service. ProStar’s Solution is designed to improve the business operations of any industry that requires the precise location of sub-surface infrastructure including utility, oil & gas, construction, engineering & surveying, 811, and contract locating. ProStar’s Solution enables real-time access to precise location information, including in the office and out in the field. Knowing the type, precise location, and condition of what lies below the Earth’s surface can significantly decrease liabilities and increase productivity during construction and maintenance activities.

About Trimble Geospatial

Trimble Geospatial provides solutions that facilitate high-quality, productive workflows and information exchange, driving value for a global and diverse customer base of surveyors, engineering, and GIS service companies, governments, utilities, and transportation authorities. Trimble’s innovative technologies include integrated sensors, field applications, real-time communications, and office software for processing, modeling, and data analytics. Using Trimble solutions, organizations can capture the most accurate spatial data and transform it into intelligence to deliver increased productivity and improved decision-making. Whether enabling more efficient use of natural resources or enhancing the performance and lifecycle of civil infrastructure, timely and reliable geospatial information is at the core of Trimble’s solutions to transform the way work is done. For more information, visit: geospatial.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

