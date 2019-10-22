WidePoint Secures US$14.7 Million in Contracts

Over 65 contracts were awarded from federal governments and commercial clients over the third quarter of 2019.









WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), a mobility management company announced that it won US$14.7 million in contracts over the third quarter of 2019. Contracts were awarded from federal government and commercial enterprises across identity services, telecom management and enterprise mobility deployment.

As quoted in the press release:

During the quarter, the company recorded more than sixty-five contractual actions, which include new contracts wins as well as exercised option years and contract extensions with current customers. These awards are an amalgamation of contracts from both federal government and commercial customers. WidePoint began recognizing revenues from these awards during the third quarter of 2019. “The contract awards we recognized in the third quarter demonstrate our commitment to expanding and diversifying our revenues and our ability to execute on this initiative successfully,” said Jin Kang, WidePoint President and Chief Executive Officer. “While the new wins exemplify our ability to grow beyond our current customer base, the extensions with current customers continue to validate the quality of our TM2 solutions, which are focused on Telecom Expense Management and Mobility Managed Services, and our ability to maintain enduring relationships with our customers by consistently providing them with valuable services.”

