Rift Valley: Connecting the Unconnected to the Internet in the US

Rift Valley Resources (CSE:RVR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.

Rift Valley is an innovative technology company in development of wireless connectivity systems. The company has developed a portable wireless broadband system as well as a fixed wireless broadband network that utilized TV white space technology. Through its subsidiary Ruralink Wireless, Rift Valley is working in connection with Microsoft’s Airband initiative. The program provides capital funding costs for wireless broadband networks that use TV White Space technology. Rift Valley is also working in cooperation with Ark Mediacom in order to develop wireless broadband solutions using TV white space available through Ark’s low-power TV network.

Many of Rift Valley’s innovations are due to wireless technology guru Vern Fotheringham, non-executive Chairman of Rift Valley Resources. Fotheringham currently operates as the CEO of Ark Mediacom, which has provided Rift Valley with unique opportunities for partnerships and collaborations in the wireless technology space. Rift has partnered with Ark Mediacom to build an initial TV white space broadband network in Ardmore, Oklahoma with the intention of developing additional networks across the United States.

Rift Valley’s company highlights include the following:

162 million Americans lack access to a reliable internet source, creating a large market in the US.

Has developed two broadband solutions to serve different market segments.

QwikCom has numerous applications for construction sites, security and surveillance and disaster relief,., WiFi for outdoor events, among others.

Working on projects with Microsoft and ARK Mediacom.

Ark Mediacom controls 283 television licenses throughout the US, servicing approximately 33 percent of the US population.

Rift Valley Chairman is an innovator in TV white space technology.

