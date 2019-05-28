Pegatron Corporation to Invest US$695 Million in Chips for Smartphones

Pegatron Corporation (TW:4938), computing and consumer electronics manufacturing company announced that it has signed a letter of intent to invest US$695 to US$1 billion in ‘chips for Apple smartphones’ in partnership with PT Sat Nusapersada, based in Indonesia. Pegatron is the second largest electronics manufacturer in Taiwan. As quoted in the news article: Pegatron plans to … Continued









Pegatron Corporation (TW:4938), computing and consumer electronics manufacturing company announced that it has signed a letter of intent to invest US$695 to US$1 billion in ‘chips for Apple smartphones’ in partnership with PT Sat Nusapersada, based in Indonesia. Pegatron is the second largest electronics manufacturer in Taiwan.

As quoted in the news article:

Pegatron plans to assemble the phone chips in partnership with Indonesian electronics company PT Sat Nusapersada at a factory on the island of Batam, Deputy Minister Warsito Ignatius told Reuters. He had earlier said it would produce chips but later clarified by text message that the factory would “assemble the chips for Apple smartphones, while the raw components would be imported.”

