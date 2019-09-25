KVH Industries Receives US$6.7 Million in Orders

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI), mobile connectivity company focused on defence and commercial navigation systems announced that it has received US$6.7 million in orders from military customers. Used for the purposes of battle management, among others, KVH’s navigation systems are currently deployed by the US Marine Corps and US Army. As quoted in the press release: “KVH’s … Continued









KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI), mobile connectivity company focused on defence and commercial navigation systems announced that it has received US$6.7 million in orders from military customers. Used for the purposes of battle management, among others, KVH’s navigation systems are currently deployed by the US Marine Corps and US Army.

As quoted in the press release:

“KVH’s TACNAV tactical navigation solution provides precision navigation as well as coordination of military vehicles in critical situations,” says Dan Conway, executive vice president of KVH’s inertial navigation group. “The system serves as a crucial resource for navigation and battle management, and as an alternative source of heading, position, and navigation in GPS-denied environments, helping keep soldiers safe and out of harm’s way wherever they travel. These new orders reaffirm the value of KVH’s TACNAV products and add to our backlog.” KVH’s FOG-based TACNAV military vehicle navigation systems provide unjammable precision navigation, heading, and pointing data for vehicle drivers, crews, and commanders. TACNAV also serves as a heading and position source for situational awareness. KVH’s widely-fielded TACNAV systems are currently in use by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, as well as many allied customers including Canada, Sweden, Great Britain, France, Germany, Spain, Egypt, Botswana, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Romania, Poland, Turkey, Malaysia, Switzerland, South Korea, Singapore, Brazil, UAE, and Italy.

