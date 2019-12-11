Killi Adds Video Monetization to Mobile Application

The new feature allows viewers to be compensated for watching videos and completing related surveys on its platform.









Freckle’s (TSXV:FRKL) wholly-owned subsidiary, Killi announced that it has integrated video monetization to its mobile privacy application. This new application will allow viewer of its video content to be compensated through completing various surveys.

“The addition of video to the Killi application adds a new revenue stream for our users and supplements the international survey engines that we have previously incorporated into the application,” said CEO Neil Sweeney . “When debating the implementation of this feature we polled our user base and 97% of our customers said that they would be interested in participating in video monetization. Having a module that can appeal to virtually all Killi users while also contributing to their monthly earnings made this addition a natural next step for us.” With GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) currently live in the EU, requiring the explicit consent from consumers for the use of their data, and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which mirrors GDPR, coming into effect January 1st, 2020, brands and companies are increasingly looking for a new source of compliant data to power their businesses. Freckle’s privacy product, Killi, is the market leader in this space and is poised to benefit from this macro privacy trend while it continues to add additional modules for consumers to control and be compensated for their data.

