Gotcha Leads Micromobility Industry with Positive System Health and Staff Retention During Uncertain Times

Gotcha Mobility, LLC (“Gotcha”), a subsidiary of Last Mile Holdings Ltd. (“MILE”) (TSXV: MILE; OTC: AZNVF), announced today they are seeing a substantial increase in ridership in the last four months, maximizing staff retention in local markets. Gotcha’s partnership-first approach in mostly exclusive markets has helped lay a strong foundation to build prosperous mobility systems in a time of change.

While other micromobility providers have ceased operations and made layoffs during COVID-19, Gotcha has experienced growth. In the last 4 months, Gotcha launched e-mobility systems in the City of Atlanta (Gotcha TO GO), City of Dallas (multi-modal), City of Durham (scooter share), City of East Lansing (scooter share), University of Georgia (bike share), and University of North Carolina at Charlotte (scooter share). The company placed an order to manufacture more e-bikes and e-scooters for several scheduled launches in the remainder of the year.

In existing e-mobility markets like Baton Rouge, LA; Charleston, SC; and Mobile, AL there’s been a surge of ridership representing Gotcha’s various products – e-bikes, e-scooters, and pedal bikes.

3,767% increase in revenue per day, 1,051% increase in trips per day, 117% increase in minutes per trip, 1,314% increase in weekly active riders, and 694% increase in trips per device per day in Baton Rouge from February 1 to May 5.

784% increase in revenue per day, 216% increase in trips per day, and 216% increase in trips per device per day in Charleston from February 1 to May 5.

258% increase in revenue per day, 185% increase in trips per day, 12% increase in minutes per trip, 196% increase in weekly active riders, and 211% increase in trips per device per day in Mobile since April.

Gotcha riders are looking to micromobility more than ever as a primary form of transportation. Remaining open provides essential employees like healthcare workers and grocery store employees a safe, affordable way to get to work. Gotcha data also shows riders are taking longer leisure trips, using shared bikes and scooters as a way to get outside while adhering to social distancing guidelines. As a result, many systems have seen steep increases in ridership among new and existing riders, as well as revenue.

“The increase in ridership over the last four months has proven micro transit – when executed correctly – it’s a critical resource for communities,” said Sean Flood, Chief Executive Officer of Gotcha. “Unlike our competitors, encouraging deployment during COVID-19 was an easy decision for us after we implemented a cleaning procedure and ensured staff and riders would be safe. It has proven to be successful with positive system health statistics and retention of existing employees. We’re excited to see how people continue to embrace micromobility as part of their daily lives—both now and after this crisis has passed.”

As states begin to ease stay-at-home orders, commuters are adopting micromobility products as a safer alternative to traditional shared transportation options. People are now more reluctant to choose public transit or rideshare to avoid confided spaces with other passengers and drivers.

Gotcha has also expanded into delivery. Gotcha TO GO offers local merchants and drivers e-mobility products to facilitate deliveries. The cost is $15 per vehicle each day, making the program an affordable alternative and aligns with Gotcha’s mission to reduce trips by single occupancy vehicles. If you are a local business or delivery driver interested in Gotcha’s vehicles for delivery, visit ridegotcha.com/togo.

ABOUT GOTCHA

Gotcha, a subsidiary of Last Mile Holdings, is shared electric mobility company dedicated to providing innovative products and technologies that get people out of single-occupancy cars and safely onto efficient, sustainable micro-transit products. The company operates e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-trikes as transportation solutions tailored to cities and universities across the US. Gotcha empowers communities to lead happier, more productive lives through the transformative power of affordable, accessible micro-transit. For more information, visit ridegotcha.com.

ABOUT LAST MILE HOLDINGS

Last Mile Holdings (TSXV: MILE), formerly OjO Electric, is one of the largest micro-mobility companies in the U.S., offering the broadest product suite in the industry. Last Mile currently operates 35 college and 45 municipal shared mobility systems under the OjO and Gotcha brands. The acquisition of Gotcha in the first quarter of 2020 provides an expansive growth pipeline and a portfolio of products including e-bikes, e-scooters, e-trikes, and electric seated scooters. For more information, visit lastmile-holdings.com.

