Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Q1 Financial Results

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG), a provider of mobile big data services founded in 2011 announced its unaudited first quarter financial results. Revenues increased at an 82 percent uptick year-over-year to reach US$34.3 million while adjusted EBITDA stood at negative US$1.1 million for the quarter. As quoted in the press release: “The number of monthly active … Continued









Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG), a provider of mobile big data services founded in 2011 announced its unaudited first quarter financial results. Revenues increased at an 82 percent uptick year-over-year to reach US$34.3 million while adjusted EBITDA stood at negative US$1.1 million for the quarter.

As quoted in the press release:

“The number of monthly active unique devices we covered increased from 925 million in March 2018 and 1.04 billion in December 2018 to 1.07 billion in March 2019. Cumulative SDK installations increased to 22.7 billion from 13.1 billion during the same period last year and 19.8 billion last quarter. The number of paying customers increased from 1,348 during the first quarter of 2018 to 1,951 in the first quarter of 2019.” “This healthy and steady growth of our operational data as well as a higher number of paying customers and average spending per paying customer drove revenue growth during the quarter. Revenues came in at RMB230.5 million, an increase of 2% sequentially from RMB225.9 million and 82% from RMB126.4 million during the same period last year.”

Click here to read the full press release.