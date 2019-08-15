Aurora Mobile and Tencent Cloud Join Forces

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG), a company focused on providing services to mobile developers announced that it has entered a partnership with Tencent (HK:0700) Cloud. Together, the companies are combining mobile development and cloud services to create a more extensive ecosystem for mobile developers. As quoted in the press release: As the domestic mobile development sector matures … Continued









Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG), a company focused on providing services to mobile developers announced that it has entered a partnership with Tencent (HK:0700) Cloud. Together, the companies are combining mobile development and cloud services to create a more extensive ecosystem for mobile developers.

As the domestic mobile development sector matures and cloud computing technology advances, mobile development is gradually transitioning from local to cloud-based storage. The combination of mobile and cloud-based developer services provides developers not only with more application scenarios to incorporate into the development process, but also with powerful cloud-based storage, management and sharing functions, and deep integration of multiple mobile development processes. Facilitating increased sharing between developers is expected to further increase efficiency and reduce development costs. The partnership will provide each respective mobile developer community with accounts that seamlessly link to each other’s systems, an enhanced user experience, and joint developer service products. Both companies will also deepen product and technology cooperation and will jointly explore opportunities to create an efficient and user-friendly mobile development experience while at the same time working to build an open and diverse mobile developer ecosystem.

