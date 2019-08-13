Akoustis Receives Additional 5G Order

Akoustis (NASDAQ:AKTS), mobile application provider announced that it has secured an additional contract from a multi-billion dollar wireless customer to design wireless applications specifically for 5G mobile devices. These applications are operable within higher bandwidths and frequencies as wireless mobile technology advances, As quoted in the press release: Under the new purchase order, Akoustis will … Continued









Akoustis (NASDAQ:AKTS), mobile application provider announced that it has secured an additional contract from a multi-billion dollar wireless customer to design wireless applications specifically for 5G mobile devices. These applications are operable within higher bandwidths and frequencies as wireless mobile technology advances,

As quoted in the press release:

Under the new purchase order, Akoustis will develop two new sub-6 GHz XBAW filters with expected delivery by the end of December 2019. The final filter solutions will utilize a micro package form factor that is ideal for use in mobile handsets. The new 5G filters will operate in ultra-high band (UHB) sub-6 GHz spectrum where Akoustis is a leader in coexistence BAW filter solutions above 3 GHz. Jeff Shealy, Founder and CEO of Akoustis, stated, “This is a significant validation of our XBAW™ filter technology as this follow-on order came after our tier-1 mobile customer had the opportunity to evaluate our first 5G mobile filter samples that were ordered and shipped in the June quarter. The two new filters will utilize our standard XBAW filter technology and operate at frequencies within the 3-6 GHz range where we have demonstrated early expertise.” Mr. Shealy continued, “While we remain focused on monetizing our recently completed tandem 5.2 GHz / 5.6 GHz WiFi filter solution as well as our emerging 5G network infrastructure filter solutions, we continue to grow customer relationships that we anticipate will drive our unique and patented XBAW™ technology into 5G mobile devices.”

Click here to read the full press release.