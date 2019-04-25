Datametrex Secures Contract with HomePlus

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV:DM) (FSE: D4G) is pleased to announce that the Company has secured a contract with HomePlus, the second largest retailer in South Korea for predictive analytics.









Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV:DM) (FSE: D4G) is pleased to announce that the Company has secured a contract with HomePlus, the second largest retailer in South Korea for predictive analytics. HomePlus operates its hypermarkets, supermarket chain ‘HomePlus Express’, 365 convenience stores and an online shopping service offering everything from groceries to clothes and appliances. HomePlus was run by Tesco, the large British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer until 2015 and is currently owned by MPK Partners, a private equity firm.

With 140 branches and 25,000 employees throughout South Korea, Datametrex has been awarded an initial contract with a recurring revenue component for the NexaIntelligence AI solution to use in several departments where there is a strong requirement for Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics.

“To be selected by such a large retailer for our solution is compelling and will open up a lot of opportunities in the predictive analytic space. The need for AI and machine learning plays a key role in analyzing various data formats that retailers collect and is major technology initiative at HomePlus.” says Andrew Ryu, CEO & Chairman of the Company.

About HomePlus

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com) and Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its investee company, Graph Blockchain (www.graphblockchain.com).

