A2Z Technologies Canada Believes TSXV Listing Will Help Future Product Development

A2Z Technologies Canada Corp. (TSXV:AZ)(FSE:A23) Vice President of Business Development Arye Baron was recently featured in a video interview with Toronto Stock Exchange Head of Business Development [Israel] Yossi Boker. During the interview, Baron discusses the company’s recent listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in addition to its plans to continue to develop its proprietary Fuel Tank Inertia Capsule System.

According to Baron, the company’s work on civilian technologies like the fuel tank inertia capture system is reflective of the company’s recent pivot to focus on the potential in the automotive industry. “We’ve always been a revenue-generating company. In the last 12 months or so, we decided to adapt the core business of the company and also adapt it to the civilian markets, primarily the automotive industry. We have special patented technologies coming out this year, which we believe are going to revolutionize the auto industry,” said Baron.

Baron went on to note that A2Z Technologies’ recent listing on the TSXV has helped the company to raise capital, and moving forward he is optimistic that the listing will continue to introduce new opportunities to A2Z.

