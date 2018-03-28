Pivot Technology Solutions Reports Q4 and Annual 2017 Results

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSX:PTG) has announced its financial results for Q4 and fiscal 2017.

As quoted in the press release:

Fourth Quarter Summary Revenue was $399.4 million , up 1.4% from $394.0 million in Q4 2016 Service revenue grew 1.2% Product revenue grew 1.4%

, up 1.4% from in Q4 2016 Gross profit was $48.9 million (12.2% margin), up from $48.5 million (12.3% margin) in Q4 2016

(12.2% margin), up from (12.3% margin) in Q4 2016 Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $11.1 million , up 31.5% from $8.5 million in Q4 2016 reflecting revenue growth and effective cost management

was , up 31.5% from in Q4 2016 reflecting revenue growth and effective cost management Income before income taxes was $6.1 million up 34.1% from $4.6 million in Q4 2016

up 34.1% from in Q4 2016 Tax expense was $8.7 million , including a one-time $5.8 million non-cash charge related to the impact of US Tax Reform, compared to $1.7 million in Q4 2016

, including a one-time non-cash charge related to the impact of US Tax Reform, compared to in Q4 2016 Loss for the period was $2.6 million due to the one-time, non-cash tax charge, compared to Income of $2.9 million in Q4 2016

due to the one-time, non-cash tax charge, compared to Income of in Q4 2016 Reflecting the one-time, non-cash income tax charge, loss per share was $0.07 compared to diluted income per share of $0.05 in Q4 2016 Annual Results Summary Revenue was $1.5 billion , up 6.5% from $1.4 billion in 2016 excluding GTS 2 Service revenue grew 12.6% excluding GTS 2 Product revenue grew 5.8% excluding GTS 2

, up 6.5% from in 2016 excluding GTS Gross profit was $168.8 million (11.2% margin), down 1.3% from $171.1 million (12.1% margin) in 2016 excluding GTS 2

(11.2% margin), down 1.3% from (12.1% margin) in 2016 excluding GTS Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $24.1 million , down 4.0% from $25.1 million in 2016 excluding GTS 2

was , down 4.0% from in 2016 excluding GTS Income before income taxes was $2.8 million up from a loss in the prior year of $3.1 million excluding GTS 2

up from a loss in the prior year of excluding GTS Tax expense was $8.4 million , including a one-time $5.8 million non-cash charge related to the impact of US Tax Reform, compared to $0.1 million in 2016 excluding GTS 2

, including a one-time non-cash charge related to the impact of US Tax Reform, compared to in 2016 excluding GTS Loss was $5.6 million compared to a loss of $4.3 million in Q4 2016

Click here to read the full press release.