Pinterest to Plan IPO in April

- March 22nd, 2019

Pinterest, a social media application that shares images founded in 2010, is planning to launch its IPO as early as April. The company is planning to list on the NYSE. As reported in the Wall Street Journal, the company is planning to file for listing as early as this week.

As quoted in the press release:

Image-search company Pinterest Inc has sped up the timing of its initial public offering, as it looks to tap into a red-hot market for new issues, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is preparing to make the filing public as early as Friday and debut on the New York Stock Exchange in mid-April, according to the WSJ report on Thursday.

Pinterest monetizes its website through advertisements, which it places among the “pins” that users put on the site.

Click here to read the full press release.

