Cannvas and the Wellness Soldier Team Up for Culinary Delights

“Cannvas.me will be a very powerful cannabis advocate and I am very honoured to be a featured culinary expert on this important platform,” said Cody Lindsay, the Wellness Soldier. “My goal is to bring attention to information, services, and products that can help veterans live a healthy and long life. Working with Cannvas.me is a great opportunity to promote healthy eating through medical cannabis. Cannabis is one of those products with magical properties that can really make a difference in a person’s health and wellness.”

“Cody Lindsay is a very special person who is making a difference in the lives of veterans and others through his website the Wellness Soldier,” said Steve Loutskou, Chief Operating Officer, Global Markets, Cannvas MedTech Inc. “As an accomplished chef and well-known cannabis advocate he will provide expert advice on how to eat better with cannabis. Our Culinary Delights section of the Cannvas.me platform provides interesting and valuable content for those who are looking to cook better using cannabis. We welcome Cody to the Cannvas.me online family.”

A multitude of recipes will become available on the platform to help educate the Canadian, and other international markets on the use of cannabis in the kitchen. The goal is to dispel the stigma that edibles only include candy, chocolate, cookies, or other sugar filled desserts by showcasing The Wellness Soldier’s recipes as healthier alternatives to the pre-made edibles currently available.

About the Wellness Soldier

The Wellness Soldier is a collaboration between Cody Lindsay and his wife Kaleena Lindsay. Cody is a Veteran (Canadian Military), Chef, and Cannabis Advocate; Kaleena is a Photographer and Cannabis Advocate, and they have three children. The Wellness Soldier website highlights healthy alternatives to relieve the symptoms of occupational stress and physical injuries, with a focus on eating healthy, fitness, meditation and medical cannabis. Cody is also the Veterans Representative on the Patient Advisory Committee that was created by the Canadian Medical Cannabis Council. For more information visit: www.thewellnesssoldier.com.

About Cannvas MedTech Inc.

Cannvas MedTech is a leading business technology company in the cannabis space. We design and build customer-centric solutions that enable our partners to harness the power of data to truly understand their customers, industry, and key business drivers.

