Rhode Island Association of REALTORS® Connects RESAAS to State-Wide MLS

RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS), a cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry, is pleased to announce that its existing client, the Rhode Island Association of REALTORS®, has expanded its agreement to include a rich integration with their MLS.

The agreement facilitates data integration between RESAAS and State-Wide MLS, the Association-owned MLS provided to all members. This allows listings entered into RESAAS first to subsequently be pushed into the MLS, readying it for a traditional on-market listing.

“We originally selected RESAAS to use their technology to solve communication problems our membership of 5,000 REALTORS® experienced,” said Mindy Lane, President of State-Wide MLS. “We’re extremely pleased with the product, and its acceptance and engagement to-date certainly exceeded our expectations. With this new integration we’re excited to allow listing data held within RESAAS to be easily sent to our State-Wide MLS at the click of a button, helping keep our records accurate.”

State-Wide MLS uses CoreLogic’s Matrix MLS software, the leading provider to MLSs across the United States. The integration uses an industry standard “RETS Update” to send listing data from RESAAS into Matrix, thus initiating the experience to add a full listing to State-Wide MLS.

“We are excited to provide more of our award-winning technology to the team at the Rhode Island Association to help give them real insights into their market activity,” said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. “RESAAS pioneered the concept of organizing listing data in a pre-market status in accordance with an association’s business rules. This integration will enrich their visibility into more timely and comprehensive listing data.”

This enhancement is now live and available to all REALTOR® members of the Rhode Island Association of REALTORS® and State-Wide MLS.

About Rhode Island Association of REALTORS®

The Rhode Island Association of REALTORS®, one of the largest trade organizations in Rhode Island with nearly 5,000 members in approximately 800 offices, has been serving Rhode Islanders since 1948. Collectively, RI REALTORS® transacted more than $4.5 billion in real estate sales last year. Advocating for Rhode Island’s property owners, the Rhode Island Association of REALTORS® provides a facility for professional development, research, and exchange of information among its members and to the public and government for the purpose of preserving the free enterprise system and the right to own real property.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based social business platform built for the real estate services industry. RESAAS brings proprietary real-time technology into the business of real estate and transforms how real estate listing data flows between real estate agents, brokers, associations, and MLSs. Visit www.resaas.com.

On Behalf of RESAAS

Tom Rossiter

CEO

RESAAS Services Inc.

Email: investors@resaas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

