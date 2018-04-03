RESAAS to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

RESAAS Services Inc. (CSE:RSS), a cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry, is pleased to announce that, further to a conditional approval letter from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) dated March 26, 2018, it has been accepted for listing on the TSXV as a Tier 2 issuer, and its common shares will commence trading on Wednesday, April 4th, 2018 on the TSXV under its existing symbol “RSS”.

“We are excited to list our shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, and take another step towards expanding the availability of purchasing our stock,” said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. “Since 2011 the Canadian Securities Exchange has provided us with a great platform to trade our stock and raise significant capital, allowing us the runway to build out our award-winning technology platform. In conjunction with our upcoming capital markets initiatives, now is the time in the company’s growth curve to move to the Venture Exchange.”

RESAAS has made an application to the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) to voluntarily delist the common shares from the CSE. Such delisting will be effective on or around the date the common shares commence trading on the TSXV. Shareholders are not required to exchange their stock certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSXV listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the common shares.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based social business platform built for the real estate services industry. RESAAS brings proprietary real-time technology into the business of real estate and transforms how real estate listing data flows between real estate agents, brokers, associations, and MLSs. Visit www.resaas.com.

