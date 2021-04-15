Cloud DX Announces Commencement of Trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange

Cloud DX Inc. is pleased to announce the commencement of trading on Thursday April 15th, 2021, on TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol CDX.









Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV:CDX) (“Cloud DX” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the commencement of trading on Thursday April 15th, 2021, on TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol CDX. The Company’s listing is the result of the successful Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the CPC Policy) with Roosevelt Capital Group Inc. which included an oversubscribed brokered private placement of approximately $6.1 million CAD.

“The board, management and in fact the whole team at Cloud DX is pleased that we have achieved this important milestone,” said Robert Kaul, Founder & CEO of the Company. “This is another important step in the six and a half year mission at Cloud DX to make healthcare better for everyone, by improving the availability, efficacy and ease of use of virtual care and remote patient monitoring.”

About Cloud DX

Cloud DX is a leader in virtual healthcare and digital medicine with rapidly growing sales across North America. Our complete remote patient monitoring platform incorporates proprietary medical devices, mobile apps, clinical dashboards, artificial intelligence and EMR integration. Cloud DX now provides products and services to hospitals, healthcare providers and provincial health departments across North America. In 2020, Cloud DX was a co-recipient of the Roche COVID Challenge award and is widely recognized for their ground-breaking med-tech innovations, including winning the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE Bold Epic Innovator Award, Fast Company magazine “World Changing Idea” and most recently a 2021 Edison Award.

For further information, please contact:

Jay J. Bedard

Manager of Investor Relations

Cloud DX Inc.

Telephone: 647-881-8418

Email: investor.relations@clouddx.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the content of this press release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include but are not limited to, statements with respect to obtaining the final bulletin from the Exchange. Such statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management of the Company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including receipt of the final Exchange bulletin, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements herein, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

