CEO Insights from the CanTech Investment Conference

The Investing News Network (INN) covered the CanTech Investment Conference in Toronto and in case you missed it, watch interviews on blockchain, cryptocurrency, and cannabis here.

INN also caught up with the following technology-focused companies during the CanTech Investment Conference, and CEOs shared the most important things investors should know, as well as major milestones to watch out for.

Lomiko CEO Paul Gill: This new technology will “turn this industry on its head.”

Venzee CEO Kate Hiscox: AI-powered data transformation platform that now supports blockchain

YDreams CEO Daniel Japaissu: virtual and augmented reality to create scalable brand experiences

Blok Technologies CEO Rob Dawson talks about the company’s blockchain applications in the supply chain management area

Emerge Commerce CEO Ghassan Halazon talks about “[B]uilding from the ground up through M&A.”

Blockchain Intelligence Group CEO Lance Morginn: We provide law enforcers with tools to track cryptocurrency transactions

Rave Inc CEO Michael Pazaratz : Watch, text, talk in perfect sync using the Rave app

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Lomiko, Venzee, YDreams are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.