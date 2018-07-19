HIVE Blockchain Releases Q4 and Full Year 2018 Financail Results

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSXV:HIVE) has announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2018. As quoted in the press release: “It has been a transformational year for the Company as we have grown from a 2.0 MW facility in Iceland to a company with more than 24 MW of operations to date … Continued

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSXV:HIVE) has announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

“It has been a transformational year for the Company as we have grown from a 2.0 MW facility in Iceland to a company with more than 24 MW of operations to date and digital currency mining assets in three countries.” said Harry Pokrandt, President and CEO. “Despite volatility in the cryptocurrency market, we have significantly grown our inventory of newly minted coins and have a strong cash position. I am extremely pleased with the operational and financial performance of HIVE and our position as a leading blockchain infrastructure company.”

FY 2018 Highlights