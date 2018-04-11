Cryptanite Introduces Faster Way to Purchase Top-Performing Cryptocurrencies

Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE: NITE), a Boulder-based blockchain technology company, today announced the private beta launch of its Cryptanite Wallet app. Once publicly released, the Cryptanite Wallet will include three new baskets for cryptocurrency buyers and investors—HODL, HOOD and BASE. Together, they provide a secure, easy-to-use and frictionless process to buy, invest and store a diversified collection of more than 15 top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar and Dash.

“Cryptanite’s core belief is that buying and investing in cryptocurrency shouldn’t take weeks or months, and should be as easy as clicking a button,” said John Eagleton, founder and CEO of Cryptanite. “Our new cryptocurrency baskets will provide easy access to the same currencies available on major platforms like Robinhood and Coinbase, but without the waiting lines and difficult user experience.”

Cryptanite plans to offer three initial cryptocurrency baskets: HODL, HOOD and BASE. The baskets will be available exclusively through a private beta accessible at www.cryptanite.com.

The HODL Basket:

The HODL basket currently includes Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Stellar (XLM) and NEO (NEO).

The HOOD Basket:

The HOOD basket represents the top 5 cryptocurrencies listed by Robinhood in their trading application. The HOOD basket currently includes Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Stellar (XLM) and Litecoin (LTC).

BASE Basket:

The BASE basket represents the 4 cryptocurrencies currently available for purchase on Coinbase. When Coinbase adds another cryptocurrency to its platform, the BASE basket will be automatically updated for purchase to reflect the changes. The BASE Fund currently includes Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC).

Cryptanite’s innovative baskets will transform the current user experience from a painstakingly slow, manual process, to a simple, one-click transaction. New baskets are based on Cryptanite’s proprietary decentralized wallet technology and quantitative models. Cryptanite’s machine learning algorithms actively identify top-performing cryptocurrencies according to pricing variability and make corresponding basket combinations available for purchase.

About Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp.

Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE: NITE) harnesses blockchain technology to provide secure, real-time peer-to-peer payment systems. Cryptanite’s growing product line includes web and mobile apps, including credit and debit products for fiat and cryptocurrency markets. Cryptanite is based in Colorado’s Front Range. For more information, visit www.cryptanite.com.

