“I’ve spent the last two decades working with enterprise clients to select and implement large-scale software platforms to maximize return and minimize risks,” said Ashik Karim, Founder and CEO of Chainlinks. “With all the marketing and hype, Chainlinks was born with the mandate to identify and deliver on real business use cases that fulfill the promises of enterprise blockchain.” According to industry experts, the shipping industry loses nearly $30 billion per year to cargo theft and fraud. Additionally, high fees caused by intermediary parties force shipping companies to mark up their prices by nearly 20%, passing nearly all of these costs on to consumers. AXS Blockchain’s latest acquisition shows that they are focused on simplifying the logistics process through the use of smart contracts, the same technology that backs the Ethereum blockchain. These types of smart contracts are nearly impossible to alter or hack as they take advantage of blockchain technology which relies on multiple verifications throughout every step of a transaction. UPS, one of the largest shipping companies in the world, is betting big on blockchain technology as well and has openly admitted that it will play a large role in redefining the way the logistics industry handles shipments.