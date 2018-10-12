Resource Big News Roundup: Avrupa Minerals Retains 100% of Alvito Project; First Cobalt Assessing Restart of Canadian Refinery; IDM Mining Granted Provincial Environmental Assessment Certificate for the Red Mountain Gold Project
Danielle Adams - October 12th, 2018
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) continued its trend from last week and steadily dropped. On Friday, the index rose due to gains in healthcare. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, continued its trend from last week and steadily dropped, but recovered slightly towards the end of the week.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:
Base:
- VVC Exploration Announces Drilling Intersects Additional Near Surface Copper Mineralization – Samalayuca Property, Chihuahua State, MX
- Avrupa Minerals Retains 100% of Alvito Project
- Fireweed Drills 12.61% Zinc, 16.40% Lead and 221g/t Silver over 12.73 m True Width at Tom West
- Forum Intersects 19 Metres of 1% Copper at the Janice Lake Sedimentary Copper Project, Saskatchewan
- Foran Intersects Over 29 Metres of 2.8% Copper Equivalent at McIlvenna Bay
- Zinc One Reports Drill Results from Mina Grande Centro and Mina Grande Norte, Bongará Zinc Mine Project, Peru
Critical:
- Leading Edge Materials Joins Swedish Association of Mines, Mineral and Metal Producers
- Manganese X Completes Investment into Mountain Spring Oil and Gas Limited
- Deer Horn Capital Signs Purchase Option LOI on Former First Solar, Inc. Tellurium Property
- Pancon Partners with Flying Post First Nation on Montcalm, Gambler and Nova Projects
- American Manganese to Process a Metric Tonne of Cathode Scrap Material at Pilot Plant
- Maxtech Signs Joint Venture in Minas Gerais, Brazil On Advanced Manganese Assets Brazilian MN Mining Claims With Mining Licenses
- Go Cobalt Identifies Cobalt Bloom in Multiple Outcrops and Updates Soil Results
- First Cobalt Assessing Restart of Canadian Refinery
Diamond:
Energy:
- Lithium Chile Continues to Intercept Lithium Brines on its Olllague Drill Program
- IsoEnergy Finalizes Uranium Drill Targets for Winter Program at the Hurricane Zone, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan
- Plateau Confirms Western Extension
- Blue Sky Uranium Step-Out Drilling Program Confirms Expansion at Ivana Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina
- MGX Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Lithium Brine Projects in Chile – Permitting in Place to Commence Drill Program
Precious:
- BTU Mobilizes Crews to Dixie Halo Property Contiguous to Great Bear’s Dixie Project, Red Lake District, Canada
- Enforcer Gold Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Roger Gold-Gopper Project
- Signature Resources Announces that GPS Collar Survey Locates 84% of 1980s Diamond Drill Holes at its High Grade Lingman Lake Gold Property
- Nordic Gold Announces Approval of Mine Start-up by Finnish Mine Supervising Authority ELY
- Fremont Identifies Drill Targets at the North Carlin Gold Project, Nevada
- Pacton Gold Expands Ground Position in Egina Area Through Acquisition of Hong Kong Project
- Stratabound Intercepts 60.1 gpt Gold over 0.9 Metre within Broader 2.53 gpt Gold over 33.1 Metres from Maiden Drill Program at Golden Culvert, Yukon Territory
- Red Pine Drills 7.15 g/t Gold over 5.1 Metres, Including 33.73 g/t Gold over 1 Metre in the Minto Mine South Zone
- Goldplay Announces Positive Results from Sampling of Historical Core at San Marcial – Attractive Silver-Lead-Zinc Mineralization Supports Open Pit Potential
- Ely Gold Royalties Announces Purchase of Fenelon Royalty From Balmoral Resources
- IDM Mining Granted Provincial Environmental Assessment Certificate for the Red Mountain Gold Project
- Wallbridge Intersects 98.90 g/t Gold Over 2.71 Metres And 24.30 g/t Gold Over 6.37 Metres In The Habanero Zone
To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.