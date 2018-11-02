Resource Big News Roundup: Foran Intersects 8.3 Metres of 12.5% Zinc Equivalent at McIlvenna Bay; Critical Elements Successfully Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide in Pilot Plant Testing; Ely Gold Royalties Sells Gold Rock Claims to Fiore Gold, Retains Royalty

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.









This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) steadily rose. On Friday, the index rose as the US and China take steps to resolve their trade dispute. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, continued its trend from last week and dropped, but rose slightly at the end of the week.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Base:

Critical:

Energy:

Precious:

To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.