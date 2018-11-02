Resource Big News Roundup: Foran Intersects 8.3 Metres of 12.5% Zinc Equivalent at McIlvenna Bay; Critical Elements Successfully Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide in Pilot Plant Testing; Ely Gold Royalties Sells Gold Rock Claims to Fiore Gold, Retains Royalty
Danielle Adams - November 2nd, 2018
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) steadily rose. On Friday, the index rose as the US and China take steps to resolve their trade dispute. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, continued its trend from last week and dropped, but rose slightly at the end of the week.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:
Base:
- Foran Intersects 8.3 Metres of 12.5% Zinc Equivalent at McIlvenna Bay
- Fireweed Drills 8.11% Zinc, 6.31% Lead and 82 g/t Silver over 10.16 m at Tom East
- ThunderStruck: Field Work Extends Liwa Creek Gold Prospect; Samples 55 g/t Gold and 379 g/t Silver in Outcrop And Discovers Significant New Gold Zone
Critical:
- Go Cobalt: Cobalt and Copper Mineralization Borders Magnetic Anomalies at Monster Bloom Target
- Surge Exploration Enters into MOU for an Option to Acquire Incahuasi Lithium Project in the Antofagasta Region of Chile
- Global Energy Metals: Drilling Confirms Mineralization at Depth at the Werner Lake Cobalt Project in Ontario, Canada
Energy:
- Belmont Reports Drilling to Re-Commence in November on Kibby Property; Assays Define 139 ft. Intersection Averaging 393 ppm from Drill Hole (KB-3) Completed in August at Kibby Basin, Nevada Lithium Project
- PLAN Signs Option Agreement with Berkwood Resources on Graphite Property Adjacent to Mason Graphite
- Azincourt Energy Samples High-Grade Li2O up to 3.83% at the Eagle Pegmatite, Lithium Two Project, Manitoba
- Critical Elements Successfully Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide in Pilot Plant Testing
Precious:
- Ely Gold Royalties Sells Gold Rock Claims to Fiore Gold, Retains Royalty
- Goldplay Reports High-Grade Silver-Lead-Zinc-Gold Mineralization from Sampling of a Re-opened Historical Tunnel at San Marcial; Including 13 Meters @ 1,048 gpt AgEq
- CORRECTING and REPLACING: Telson Signs a Renewable Power Purchase Agreement
- Northern Lights Resources Begins to Trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange “CSE”
- Fremont Identifies Possible Extension to the Gold Bar Mine Nevada
- Fortune Reports Federal, Northwest Territories and Tłįchǫ Government Approvals for the Tłįchǫ All-Season Road
- Red Pine Drills 3.53 g/t Gold over 24.4 Metres, Including 5.13 g/t Gold over 13.4 Metres at its Wawa Gold Project
- Metallis Expands Gold-Rich Mineralization at the Cliff Porphyry Target
- Enforcer Gold Announces Red Lake Property Acquisition, $1.5 Million Private Placement Financing and Concurrent 3:1 Share Consolidation
To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.