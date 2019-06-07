Resource Big News Roundup: Searchlight Stakes High-Grade Kulyk Lake Rare Earth Project; IsoEnergy Expands Larocque East Uranium Property Through Staking; Global Energy Metals Receives Approval for Acquisition of Right To Use Re-2ox Technology
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) steadily rose as oil and gold prices climbed, sparking gains in the energy, materials and technology. Oil prices were on the rise following a report that the US could postpone tariffs on Mexico. On Friday, the index rose after data showed a higher than expected addition of jobs in May and a dip in the unemployment rate. According to Statistics Canada, the economy added 27,700 new jobs in May. Canada’s current unemployment rate is currently sitting at a record low of 5.4 percent. At 9:40 a.m. ET, the index was up 26.1 points at $16,253.9. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, had a turbulent week but finished on the rise.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:
Battery:
- Global Energy Metals Receives Approval for Acquisition of Right To Use Re-2ox Technology at Nevada Battery Metals Projects
Critical:
Energy:
- Forum Energy Metals Acquires the Love Lake Nickel-Copper-Platinum-Palladium-Gold Project, Saskatchewan
- IsoEnergy Expands Larocque East Uranium Property Through Staking
Precious:
- Monterey Minerals Completes Purchase of 323 square kilometers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia
- Gold Resource Corporation Expands Isabella Pearl Deposit Intercepting 22.86 Meters of 1.03 G/T Gold Step-Out
- Searchlight Resources Stakes High-Grade Kulyk Lake Rare Earth Project
- Paramount Gold Receives Permit From Malheur County for its Proposed Grassy Mountain Underground Mine in Eastern Oregon
- Blackrock Gold Amends Key Terms of Silver Cloud Project Securing Buyout Option and Reduces Upfront Obligations
- SIRIOS intersects 31.3 g/t Au over 1.0 m in the Eclipse Zone at Cheechoo
- Wealth and Wealth Copper Enter into Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Escalones Copper-Gold Porphyry Project
- Newrange Gold Negotiates Sale of Colombian Assets
