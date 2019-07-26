Base Metals

Investing News

Resource Big News Roundup: MGX Renewables Commences Trading; American Manganese Achieves Improved Pilot Plant Results of 99.93% Purity; Searchlight Resources Options Flin Flon North Claims

- July 26th, 2019

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.

The S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) got a boost on Tuesday as world stocks gained on the expectation of further central bank easing. The gain was short-lived as US and Canadian stocks opened lower on Thursday as earnings on both sides of the border provided a mixed growth picture. The European Central Bank also signaled that more stimulus could be coming in the coming months. On Friday, the index gained due to a rise in the energy sector as oil companies aspire to reach an agreement with the Alberta government to boost production. As for the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX),  it fell towards the beginning of the week but looks like it’ll finish the week on the rise. All but one of the 12 subgroups moved into the green this morning as gold fell by 0.3 percent. 

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Base:

Battery:

Energy:

Precious:

To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.

vric-stocks-report-conference

Free insights from the experts.

 
Get valuable investing insights for the resource market in our new report
 

Get the latest Base Metals Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Base Metals Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Base Metals Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *