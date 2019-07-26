Resource Big News Roundup: MGX Renewables Commences Trading; American Manganese Achieves Improved Pilot Plant Results of 99.93% Purity; Searchlight Resources Options Flin Flon North Claims
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
The S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) got a boost on Tuesday as world stocks gained on the expectation of further central bank easing. The gain was short-lived as US and Canadian stocks opened lower on Thursday as earnings on both sides of the border provided a mixed growth picture. The European Central Bank also signaled that more stimulus could be coming in the coming months. On Friday, the index gained due to a rise in the energy sector as oil companies aspire to reach an agreement with the Alberta government to boost production. As for the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), it fell towards the beginning of the week but looks like it’ll finish the week on the rise. All but one of the 12 subgroups moved into the green this morning as gold fell by 0.3 percent.
Base:
Battery:
- A.I.S. Resources Delivers 150 Tonnes High-Grade Manganese Ore in Six Containers to Dockside – for Export to China
- American Manganese Inc. Achieves Improved Pilot Plant Results of 99.93% Purity from Recovered NMC Cathode Material
Energy:
- IsoEnergy Intersects 5.4 percent U3O8 over 7.0m in Drill Hole LE19-16A, Including 15.9 percent U3O8 over 2.0m
Precious:
- Bonterra Intersects 18.5 g/t Au over 3.0 m at Gladiator and 11.6 g/t Au over 2.9 m at Barry
- Nexus Gold Enters LOI to Acquire Multi-Project West African Gold Portfolio
- Great Bear Drills Structural High-Grade Gold Control in Dixie Limb: 4.60 m of 14.32 g/t Gold Within 12.10 m of 5.87 g/t Gold
- Searchlight Resources Options Flin Flon North Claims
- Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. to Earn-In on Commander’s Burn Copper Property, British Columbia
