Resource Big News Roundup: Energy Fuels is Producing and Shipping Vanadium; Pasinex Announces 2018 Production Results and 2019 Guidance for Pinargozu; Margaret Lake Acquires Kiyuk Lake Gold Property
Danielle Adams - February 15th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) had a slow start, but steadily gained towards the end of the week. On Friday, the market rose due to higher oil prices. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, did poorly on Monday and Thursday but finished the week on the rise.
Base:
Battery:
- Successful Stage 1 and 2 Operation of American Manganese Inc. Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant
- NextSource Materials Inc. Granted Mining Permit for Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar
- National Entry Phases Filed In Australia And Canada For Vanadiumcorp-Electrochem Processing Technology (VEPT)
- Declan Executes Term Sheet to Acquire Project With 43-101 Inferred Palladium Resource
Energy:
- IsoEnergy Drills 3.5 Metres Of 10.4% U3O8 Including 0.5 Metres Of 38.2% U3O8 In Drill Hole LE19-02 At The Hurricane Zone
- Energy Fuels Producing Vanadium at Commercial Levels; Vanadium Shipments Commenced
Gem:
Precious:
- Bonterra Intersects 40.2 g/t Au over 2 meters at Gladiator
- Nexus Gold Acquires McKenzie Gold Project, Red Lake, Ontario
- Red Pine Intersects 4.9 g/t Gold Over 16.3 Metres (True Width), including 16.1 g/t Gold over 2.7 Metres (True Width) at its Wawa Gold Project
