Resource Big News Roundup: Angkor Receives Approval for Cambodian Oil and Gas Concession; Progressive Planet Receives Largest Order for Rock Dust; Giyani Announces Positive PEA for its K.Hill Manganese Project in Botswana

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.









On Wednesday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) plunged as fears of a global recession rise on the backs of disappointing economic data in China, German economy contraction and in June, Europe’s factory production fell the most in three years. Adding to the angst, yields for two-year and 10-year bonds inverted for the first time since the Great Recession. On Friday, the index rose as central banks across the globe make plans for added stimulus, easing concerns of an economic slowdown. Technology stocks also did their best to offset the loss for the week.

As for the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), it fell for most of the week but recovered 1.91 points to 570.69 on Friday. All but two of 12 Toronto subgroups gained ground, with health-care sprouting two percent, financials up 0.8 percent and energy up 0.7 percent. The two groups that were down are gold and materials.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Battery:

Precious:

To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.