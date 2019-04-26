Resource Big News Roundup: ALX Uranium Signs Option Agreement with Orano Canada; Surge Exploration to Refocus its Exploration Activities inside North America; Fortune Minerals Completes Option Agreement to Purchase Alternative Site for Proposed Metal Processing Refinery

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.









This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) had a turbulent week as seven of the index’s 11 major sectors experienced losses. Leading the index this week was Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN), West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (TSX:WFT) and Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY). On Friday, the index fell as energy shares declined on the back of falling oil prices, ending a four-week long rally. At 9:35 a.m. ET the index was down 33.26 points at $16,542.84. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, had a turbulent week as well.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Battery:

Energy:

Precious:

To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.