Resource Big News Roundup: ALX Uranium Signs Option Agreement with Orano Canada; Surge Exploration to Refocus its Exploration Activities inside North America; Fortune Minerals Completes Option Agreement to Purchase Alternative Site for Proposed Metal Processing Refinery
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) had a turbulent week as seven of the index’s 11 major sectors experienced losses. Leading the index this week was Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN), West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (TSX:WFT) and Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY). On Friday, the index fell as energy shares declined on the back of falling oil prices, ending a four-week long rally. At 9:35 a.m. ET the index was down 33.26 points at $16,542.84. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, had a turbulent week as well.
Battery:
- ePower Metals Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Los Reyes Gold Project in Mexico
- Manganese X Creates Battery Subsidiary Named Disruptive Battery Corp.
- Surge Exploration to Refocus its Exploration Activities inside North America
- Lomiko Metals and Quebec Precious Metals Report Intercept of 87.9 m of 7.14% Including 21.0 m of 15.48% Flake Graphite from La Loutre
- Primary Energy to Sell RD Gold Property to Blue Lagoon
Energy:
Precious:
- Gold Resource Corporation Declares April Monthly Dividend
- Fortune Minerals Completes Option Agreement to Purchase Alternative Site for Proposed Metal Processing Refinery
