Signature Announces Significant Update to Its Gold Assay Results From Its Successful Lingman Lake Exploration Program

Toronto, Ontario, October 27, 2020 – Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) (“Signature” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a significant update to its gold assay results from its Exploration program. The update details the relationship of the areas sampled from its Exploration program conducted in September, 2020, as reported in … Continued









Toronto, Ontario, October 27, 2020 – Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) (“Signature” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a significant update to its gold assay results from its Exploration program. The update details the relationship of the areas sampled from its Exploration program conducted in September, 2020, as reported in a press release dated October 21, 2020.

“Given the known relationship of the Lingman Lake Mine gold zones to the north granite-volcanic contact, our exploration strategy was simple, stake this contact regardless and then explore later. We are excited that the results of this past summers field program have proved the significance of this contact. We now have target areas dispersed along 20.2 kilometers of strike length. With these results, we at Signature are confident that the potential for significant discoveries are extremely high with further exploration. Those areas that received limited prospecting or were not accessible by air remain high priority targets, our work is just beginning.” commented Walter Hanych, P.Geo, President-CEO Signature Resources.

The three areas, which yielded significant grab sample* results, and are referenced in the table below, occur along a 20.2-kilometer strike length and are associated with the granite-volcanic contact. This contact is an important feature, because elements which includes complex folding-shearing, faulting and zones of high silica-quartz veining, felsic intrusions and gold-base metal mineralization are spatially related to it. This relationship characterizes the Lingman Lake mine gold zones. The map below illustrates this relationship.



*Grab samples: are typically first pass samples and are selective to observed mineralization. At a reconnaissance prospecting stage, this type of sample is often the only type that can be collected.

Although areas 2 and 5B were prospected, time limitations and overburden conditions hampered prospecting. These areas remain high priority and will be explored in the future.Area 4 is a high priority area away from the north granite-volcanic contact. Instead it is a structurally complex fold closure zone. The area was not investigated as a suitable helicopter landing site was not available. This area will be prospected in the future and will require an overland access route. *Grab samples: are typically first pass samples and are selective to observed mineralization. At a reconnaissance prospecting stage, this type of sample is often the only type that can be collected.Although areas 2 and 5B were prospected, time limitations and overburden conditions hampered prospecting. These areas remain high priority and will be explored in the future.Area 4 is a high priority area away from the north granite-volcanic contact. Instead it is a structurally complex fold closure zone. The area was not investigated as a suitable helicopter landing site was not available. This area will be prospected in the future and will require an overland access route.