eMetals Limited Announces High Grade Gold Results on Twin Hills Project

The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT)(eMetals)(Company) are pleased to present the exploration results from the recent drilling program on the Twin Hills Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS:

High grade gold in latest Twin Hills RC drilling with discovery hole 5m @ 23.67g/t Au from 62m

Mineralisation remains open along strike

Further infill and extensional drilling scheduled along the southern and northern extent of the discovery hole

eMetals Director Mathew Walker commented: “eMetals is excited by the discovery of high grade gold on the Twin Hills exploration license which has demonstrated the potential of the tenement for economic gold mineralisation.

We have sought a repeat of the historical Twin Hills gold mine on the tenement and are delighted with the early success. Exploration of the Company’s earlier auger anomalies has led to a highly encouraging strike of high grade gold at shallow depths. Further work is planned to follow up this result which remains open to the south, and potentially to the north.”

HIGH GRADE GOLD INTERSECTED

The Twin Hills Project consists of a single granted exploration license (E29/950) located approximately 30 km north east of Menzies and 150km north of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The tenement covers an area of approximately 30 km2 and extends over about 10 km of strike of the greenstone sequence that hosts the excised historical Twin Hills gold mine. The tenement covers the north and south extension of the shear zone which is the interpreted host of mineralisation at Twin Hills.

The Company recognized the potential for high grade, tightly defined, plunging pencil shoots of gold hosted in south-plunging fault and shear intersections. This type of target is exemplified by the (excised) Twin Hills shaft, a narrow south plunging shoot of contorted quartz veins.

Exploration by eMetals began in 2019 with a structural study and continued with auger drilling across identified structural and geophysical target zones, resulting in the definition of several low-level auger gold anomalies along an approximately 5 kilometre strike of greenstone belt north of the excised high grade Twin Hills gold mine.

The Company’s initial round of RC drilling in February 2021 returned significant gold mineralisation from several holes, with previously reported best results of:

THRC008 12m @ 0.62ppm from 40m and 1m @ 4.10ppm from 44m and 2m @ 2.24ppm from 49m

THRC014 3m @ 1.97ppm from 44m

THRC015 1m @ 4.4g/t from 32m

Based on the mineralisation discovered to date and the sparse drill spacing, EMT drilled a further 25 aircore holes (using RC hammer where appropriate) to ~40-60m depth and followed up the initial RC results with a further 6 RC holes for 550m drilled to test immediately around the initial discovery holes. Refer to the Appendix for a list of all drill hole details.

RC holes were sampled on a 1m basis and assayed via aqua regia digest. Aircore holes were sampled by scoop on a 4m basis and assayed via aqua regia digest.

Results

Significant results for the RC holes are reported below:

THRC018 1m @ 1.22g/t Au from 32m

THRC021 5m @ 23.67g/t Au including 1m @ 113.47g/t Au from 62m

THRC022 2m @ 0.78g/t Au from 64m 2m @ 0.84g/t Au from 88m

Significant results for the AC holes are considered to be >4m at >0.1g/t Au. These results are from composite samples and have not been resampled on a 1m basis.

THAC009 8m @ 0.31g/t Au from 52m

THAC013 4m @ 0.13g/t Au from 36m

12m @ 0.23g/t Au from 48m

THAC016 4m @ 0.12g/t Au from 56m

Results show a sizeable footprint of anomalous gold in fresh amphibolite and granitoid with significant volumes of rock reporting in excess of 100ppb Au. The high grade result in THRC021 occurs within a sheared porphyry dyke and amphibolite. The orientation of mineralisation is unknown at this stage however the anomalous zone is interpreted to strike NW-SE and potentially plunge to the southeast below THAC009 (8m @ 0.31g/t Au).

Further work is required to define the orientation, continuity and depth of the high grade gold on the Project. EMT is planning a further round of infill and extensional drilling along the southern and northern extent of the mineralised zone.

