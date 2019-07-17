Stellar Confirms Early Tin Production

Australian tin company Stellar Resources has announced the results from the maiden exploration target for the Razorback mine with the potential for early production.

Highlights

• The Razorback Mine was operated as an open pit mine by Minops from 1975 to 1978 during which time an estimated 180,000 tonnes of ore at ~0.6% Sn was mined and processed by an on-site gravity plant and tailings facility.

• An Exploration Target for remaining material at the Razorback Mine of 180,000 – 220,000 tonnes @ 0.8 – 1.0 percent Sn has been defined to a depth of 100m below the pit floor. It should be noted that this Exploration Target estimate is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource in this volume and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource.

• The Razorback Mine Exploration Target is based on; 35 historic surface drillholes (6,054m) completed between 1958 and 1982, underground exploration development and a further 22 underground drillholes (1,009m) completed between 1964 and 1966, and samples from 3 costeans dug into the pit floor by Stellar in 2018.

• Further validation of historical drilling and mine data will be undertaken with the aim of defining an Inferred Mineral Resource for Razorback Mine in H2 2019.

• Re-development of the Razorback Mine could potentially provide a source of early tin production and cashflow which Stellar plans to study further, after the Mineral Resource is defined.

Managing Director Peter Blight said “redevelopment of the Razorback mine has the potential to become an early source of tin production which the company plans to study further this year. This could become an important ‘stepping-stone’ for Stellar, with the potential cash flow from the Razorback mine redevelopment being used to advance the company’s flagship Heemskirk tin project.”