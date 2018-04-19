Aluminum Investing

Alcoa Corporation Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Alcoa Corporation, a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products today reported first quarter 2018 results that show resilient profitability amid lower alumina prices earlier in the year.

• April 19, 2018
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA), a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products today reported first quarter 2018 results that show resilient profitability amid lower alumina prices earlier in the year.

As quoted in the press release:

“Our first quarter results point to a good start for the year, enabling us to make further progress against our strategic priorities to reduce complexity, drive returns, and strengthen the balance sheet,” said Alcoa President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey.

