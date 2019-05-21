Jade Leader Releases Third Video in its Exploration Companion Series

Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) released the third installment of its video companion series which looked at the downstream points in the jade industry.









Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) released the third installment of its video companion series. In this episode, the company looked at the downstream points in the jade industry. The video follows Jade Leader President J.P. Jutras’ trip to China’s largest jade and stoneworks annual carving competition and exhibition: the Zi Gang Bey, or Zi Gang Cup. Jutras is a jade carver as well as a geologist, who has received a silver medal for one of his competition entries at the Zi Gang Bey.

By attending the Zi Gang Bey event each year, Jade Leader can monitor changes in industry trends, material, techniques and stone desirability. All of these things affect the company’s field work at its projects in Washington State, Wyoming and British Columbia.

The video also touched on the history of jade within China. The Chinese jade industry dates back approximately 8,000 years. Over the years, jade became less prevalent in the country. The jade industry is currently seeing a revival as the Chinese middle class has taken an interest in the stone, driving the market forward.

Jade Leader talks about the lack of modern exploration in the jade space, creating a unique opportunity for the company to identify and define new jade deposits.

To watch the full video, click here.

