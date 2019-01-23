Tsodilo Announces Diamond Grade and Value Results for BK16

Tsodilo Resources (TSXV:TSD) has announced the second independent diamond value and grade modeling results for its BK16 deposit. The results are from a 77.94-carat parcel of 502 commercial-size diamonds.

Highlights from the press release include:

Due to the small size of the LDD sample, stones above 2 carats have not yet been recovered but can be expected based on the SFD analysis.

Stephen Coward of Interlaced Consulting commented:

“Based on my analysis of the SFD of the diamonds recovered from the LDD samples, it appears that the size distribution of BK16 could be coarser than several producers in southern Africa. There are indications that BK16 could have a broadly similarly coarse shaped size distribution to that of the Lucara’s Karowe Mine (Botswana), Petra Diamonds’ Premier Mine (South Africa), and Lucapa Diamond’s Mothae Mine (Lesotho).