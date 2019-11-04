Southstone Reports Recovery of High-Quality Diamonds from Oena

Southstone Minerals provided a production update for the Oena diamond mine, which produces high numbers of quality diamonds.









Southstone Minerals (TSXV:SML) provided an operational and production update for the Oena diamond mine. During the production period, 8 August to 16 October 2019, a total of 742 carats were produced, placed on tender and sold with an average price of US, 495 per carat (US$1,110,164 in sales).

As quoted in the press release:

Southstone maintains its strategic focus on its diamond operations, in particular the company’s flagship asset the Oena diamond mine, located in the Northern Cape, South Africa, which produces very high-quality diamonds. There are currently two mining contractors on site operating eight pan plants which process both run of mine and pan tailings and bantam material and one Bourevestnik unit is used for diamond recovery.

