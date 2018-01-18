Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Update on Gahcho Kué Mine

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSX:MPVD) announced that the exploration program currently ongoing in the southwest corridor area of the Gahcho Kué mine site.

The Southwest Corridor area lies between the 5034 and Hearne pipes, and in the course of mining activity has been recognized as containing diamondiferous kimberlite that is not included in the project resource statements. The current exploration program has included geophysical surveys, as well as exploration drilling which remains ongoing. A geophysical program was carried out in the fall of 2017. This program comprised a ground gravity survey centred on the Southwest Corridor area as well as other nearby areas, including between the Tuzo and Tesla pipes. Approximately 70% of the ground gravity survey was completed in the fall, and has identified a potential target in the corridor between Tesla and Tuzo. The remaining 30% of the survey will be completed in February, including infill stations to complete the assessment of this new target. As well, the geophysical program included an airborne magnetics and electromagnetics survey spanning the full lease area around the mine, which has detected a possible extension of the Tesla pipe to the southwest. A 17 hole exploration drill program in the Southwest Corridor, based on a 50 metre by 50 metre spacing plan, was commenced in November 2017. Drilling remains ongoing and is expected to continue until mid-March. Six holes have been completed to date. Based on core logging, the kimberlitic zone is comprised of kimberlite and breccias with variable granite content. See the appendices to the news release posted on the Company's website for drill plots and additional information regarding intercept composition.

David Whittle, interim president and CEO, commented:

It is encouraging to have intercepted kimberlite in all six of the exploration holes drilled to date. This is particularly notable given much of the Southwest Corridor is already scheduled under the mine plan to be mined as waste rock. We’re also pleased with the identification of a potential new target in the Tesla-Tuzo corridor.

